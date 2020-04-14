MP cop shoots self in Bhopal

A policeman posted at Ratibad Police Station here shot himself in his shoulders. He was under mental stress, said Bhopal's Inspector General (IG) of Police Upendra Jain.

"He is undergoing an operation and is out of danger. We will talk to him once his condition improves," said Jain in a statement. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

