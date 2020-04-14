Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP cop shoots self in Bhopal

A policeman posted at Ratibad Police Station here shot himself in his shoulders.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:27 IST
MP cop shoots self in Bhopal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A policeman posted at Ratibad Police Station here shot himself in his shoulders. He was under mental stress, said Bhopal's Inspector General (IG) of Police Upendra Jain.

"He is undergoing an operation and is out of danger. We will talk to him once his condition improves," said Jain in a statement. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers are safe in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the lockdown doesnt mean lockup and migrant workers were safe in the State. In his address to the people of the State, Thackeray said Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without y...

3 months extension to real estate projects: UP RERA

In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority RERA on Tuesday decided to extend by three months the date of completion of projects which were supposed to be finished between March 15 and Decem...

'Misinfo-demic' about COVID-19 a poison that is putting even more lives at risk: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that a global misinfo-demic about COVID-19 is spreading across the world, proliferating harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions on social media, describing the epidemic of misinf...

Delhi CM appeals to migrant workers to stay, assures them necessary facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers and people from other states to stay back in Delhi and assured them that government will provide all the necessary facilities to them. Many of you are from UP, Biha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020