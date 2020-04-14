Back from meet with Rupani, Cong MLA tests COVID-19 positive

In a worrying development, a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital soon, he said. Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar in the morning.

Besides Khedawala two other Congress MLAs from the city - Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar - were also present. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

After the meeting, Rupani announced imposition of a curfew in some parts of Ahmedabad city, which fall in the Assembly constituencies represented by these Congress MLAs, to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a photo shared by the government, Khedawala and Shaikh can be seen sitting at a distance from Rupani, while Parmar was sitting near the CM during the meet.

After the meeting, these MLAs also addressed a press conference in Gandhinagar. Till late night, the state government has not issued any statement on the revelation related to Khedawala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.