Online career, mental health counselling for J-K students

J&K Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr Asgar Samoon on Tuesday said the online career and mental health counselling will be started for the students to reduce their mental stress and keep them engaged with studies during the lockdown period.

Dr Samoon also launched a career guidance module for students, which has been prepared by the Education Department. He has also directed the Directorate, School Education Kashmir (DSEK), to engage with students and their parents by holding virtual interaction sessions on social networking sites. (ANI)

