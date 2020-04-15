Left Menu
29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; number rises to 1,034

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:38 IST
Rajasthan recorded 29 more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 1,034, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.

"As many as 29 new cases have come up today -- 15 in Jaipur and seven each in Jodhpur and Kota," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 1,034.

Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 468 cases in the state, followed by 102 in Jodhpur, 64 in Kota and 59 in Banswara.

Rajasthan is under a strict lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion..

