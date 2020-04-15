Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police, civic body crack the whip on lockdown violators in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:45 IST
Police, civic body crack the whip on lockdown violators in TN

As part of efforts to enforce lockdown strictly, Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday said they have so far registered around 2 lakh FIRs and seized over 1.50 lakh vehicles as the city corporation warned of Rs 100 fine for pedestrians and suspension of driving licence for those travelling in vehicles without face masks. The police said as many as 1,84,748 instances of lockdown violations were seen and FIRs were registered for all of them against violators.

While a fine amount of Rs 82.32 lakh has been collected, 1.56 lakh vehicles have been seized, they said. The Greater Chennai Corporation, which days ago made it compulsory for people to wear masks if they step out of their homes for essential purposes today said non-compliance will invite action including a fine for pedestrians.

"Greater Chennai Corporation under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 hereby directs that all public under the jurisdiction of GCC shall use the face mask compulsorily when stepping out of their homes for permitted work and needs," a Chennai corporation statement said. Any person disobeying the direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence and action will be taken against them by police authorities, it said.

While vehicles involved in violation will be seized, the driving licence will be suspended for six months and a penalty of Rs 100 per day shall be imposed for the pedestrians. "This comes into force with immediate effect," it added.

PTI VGN ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 Suspects netted for hiking prices during lockdown in Free State

A Free State government-led blitz has netted 17 suspects for hiking prices on essential services and goods during the COVID-19 lockdown, among other contraventions.With the five-week-long Disaster Management Regulations expected to have a d...

COVID cases rise to 190 in Haryana

Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 190 on Wednesday, with six more persons testing positive for infection in various parts of the state. Worst-hit district Nuh reported three fresh cases while Panipat, Panchkula and Sonipat each reporting...

WRAPUP 4-Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world criticism as coronavirus toll mounts

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting criticism from other countries and medical experts as the global death toll mounted. Trump, who ...

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt guidelines, protect nation amid COVID-19

Veteran actor Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citizens of the country to follow the government guidelines and stay indoors amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown. The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter and said, Today Bharat Mata Mother Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020