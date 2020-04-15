MP: Indore cops tonsure heads to stave off coronavirus

Policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, which is the worst coronavirus-hit region in the state, have tonsured their heads as a preventive measure against contracting the deadly disease. Some of these men in khaki, with their shaved heads, were seen manning the streets of Chandan Nagar and other areas of the walled city during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"A head constable and four constables of Chandan Nagar police station have tonsured their heads to reportedly protect themselves from the virus, as they believe that the pathogen can latch on to their hair," town inspector (TI) Yogesh Tomar of Chandan Nagar police station said. Apart from this, police personnel deployed in the affected areas washed their hands frequently to stave off the infection, he said.

Some policemen also believe that after tonsuring their heads they can apply sanitisers on their scalps as an extra precaution, the official said. A constable, on condition of anonymity, said he had tonsured his head as a preventive measure since he was deployed in one of the most severely hit areas of the city.

"The shaved head also provides some respite from the summer heat," he added. Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said 544 people in the city had tested positive for COVID-19 so far, of which 37 had succumbed to the pandemic.

