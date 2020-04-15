Left Menu
Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh: No testings done till March 23, says CM Shivraj

Coronavirus cases spiked in Madhya Pradesh as the testing of suspected patients started late in the state, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took an oath as the state's Chief Minister on March 23.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases spiked in Madhya Pradesh as the testing of suspected patients started late in the state, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took an oath as the state's Chief Minister on March 23. "Till March 23, there were no testing facilities present in the state due to which, we could not test suspected patients. But now, nine testing labs are functional and if more samples are required for testing, we send them to cities like Delhi; hence there is a spike in the number of cases," Chouhan told ANI.

Immediately after assuming office, Chouhan had said that his first priority would be to contain the spread of highly contagious Covid-19. "I request all brothers and sisters to not panic," Chouhan added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 730 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 51 patients have recovered and 50 have succumbed to the deadly virus Indore is one of the worst affected in India with more than 400 cases and 35 fatalities. The Chief Minister suggested that the upward in Covid-19 cases indicates that more patients are being detected and thus the virus would be curbed.

"It is necessary because if we had positive patients and no information about them, they would have passed on the disease to other people leading to not only endangering themselves but others as well," Chouhan said. The state has made some arrangements to search, quarantine and treat the Covid-19 patients.

"We have made all the necessary arrangements. We have about 23 hospitals dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. There are some difficulties along the way but there is no need to worry," he added. (ANI)

