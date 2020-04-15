Left Menu
Monsoon is likely to be normal this year, says govt

The monsoon rainfall is likely to be normal this year, the government said on Wednesday.

Updated: 15-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon rainfall is likely to be normal this year, the government said on Wednesday. "This year we will have a normal monsoon. Quantitatively the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100 per cent of its long period average with an error of +5 or -5 per cent due to model error," said Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

"The normal monsoon should help the agriculture and the economic growth of the country. It is estimated that the deficient rainfall will only be 9 per cent, which is really good news. This forecast is based on the statistical model," he added. Each year, the MeT department issues Long Range Forecast (LRF) in two stages. The first stage forecast is issued in the month of April and the second one is issued in June.

These forecasts are issued using Statistical Ensemble Forecasting System (SEFS) and dynamical coupled Ocean-Atmospheric models. (ANI)

