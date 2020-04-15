Left Menu
Development News Edition

117 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 2801

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of virus-infected people to 2801, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:31 IST
117 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 2801
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of virus-infected people to 2801, said the State Health Department. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst COVID-19 affected state.

The highest number of cases on Wednesday were reported from Mumbai (66), followed by Pune (44), Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state Health Department. In Mumbai, ten more staff members of a hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. They were in quarantine after three patients admitted at the hospital had tested positive earlier.Now, a total of 35 staff members of the hospital have tested positive for the virus. They are being treated at the hospital itself. Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 cases were reported from Dharavi, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the locality to 60. The total number of deaths in the area now stands at 7.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 11,439 people have detected positive for coronavirus, including 1306 cured and discharged and 377 deaths. Currently, the country has 9,756 active corona cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI announces fourth TLTRO to further ease liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India RBI said on Wednesday it will conduct the next targeted long-term repo operations TLTRO for Rs 25,000 crore on April 17. On March 27, the central bank had announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory ...

Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as unfortunate and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their cit...

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

DDCA ombudsman takes action against 4 members

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma Retd on Wednesday debarred four members of the association from performing any DDCA function. The four members are Rajan Manchanda, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020