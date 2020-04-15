Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as "unfortunate" and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their citizens back through special flights from Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:34 IST
Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat
Digambar Kamat, Leader of Opposition, Goa. File Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as "unfortunate" and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their citizens back through special flights from Goa. The relatives of the seafarers had earlier in the day gone to plead with the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Swant to ensure safe return of their loved ones to Goa amid COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns.

Over 90 Goan seafarers are stranded on a cruise ship that is docked at Mumbai. However, the Goa government has rejected their demand for repatriation and decided not to allow the seafarers to enter the state in view of the coronavirus threat. "We should not forget the contribution of all the seafarers to countries and more particularly Goa's economy and in earning foreign exchange. It is each one's duty to give moral courage and strength to all of them in this testing times," Kamat said.

"I want to highlight and bring to the notice of the government that almost 22 flights have taken off from Dabolim airport carrying passengers from the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia etc. It is important to note that most affected countries like Italy and Spain also took their citizens back from Goa. Goa Government should take lessons from this and act," he added. The police have arrested the families of Goan seafarers for protesting in front of the Chief Minister's residence earlier on Wednesday. The family members had begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of the CM's bungalow from today morning after which police detained them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow hit by queues and jams as coronavirus travel permits brought in

Moscow introduced a travel permit system on Wednesday to help it police a lockdown meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a move that initially created traffic jams and long queues of people wanting to use the metro.The systems ...

France regrets Trump's decision to cut WHO funding - govt spokeswoman

France regrets U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization WHO, French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.Ndiaye was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billi...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus delivers record blow to U.S. retail sales in March

U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak depressed demand for a range of goods, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades. T...

'Self employment-generating' PILs should not be heard, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a PIL seeking relief for the poor during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying that such self employment generating pleas should not be entertained. These are self employment ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020