Three missing as boat capsizes off Mumbai coast

Three persons went missing aftera boat capsized near Madh jetty in Mumbai early Wednesdaymorning, the police said

The incident took place around 1.30 am, said a policeofficial

The boat was carrying seven persons. After it sent adistress signal, Marine Police and Fire Brigade rushed to thespot and rescued four of them but three persons were stillmissing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.