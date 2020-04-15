Left Menu
Three missing as boat capsizes off Mumbai coast

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:20 IST
Three persons went missing aftera boat capsized near Madh jetty in Mumbai early Wednesdaymorning, the police said

The incident took place around 1.30 am, said a policeofficial

The boat was carrying seven persons. After it sent adistress signal, Marine Police and Fire Brigade rushed to thespot and rescued four of them but three persons were stillmissing, he said.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

