COVID-19: Daily wagers in varsity donate Rs 64,000 to CM fund

Nearly 160 daily wage workersof the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU)donated their one-day income towards the Maharashtra ChiefMinister's Relief Fund for the COVID-19 fight

These workers are members of the Rajarshi Shahu DailyWage Workers' Association. President of the association, PunamSalampure, handed over a cheque of Rs 64,000 to BAMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole

Besides, the security agency working for theuniversity also donated Rs 11,000 towards the CM relief fund,the association said in a press release.

