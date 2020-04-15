Left Menu
Liquor shops in Assam to shut down till May 3

The Assam government has decided to shut down all liquor shops across the state from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government has decided to shut down all liquor shops across the state from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. "The licensee of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) "OFF"/CS "OFF" shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries shall remain closed with immediate effect and until further orders," as per the notification issued by the state government.

Earlier, the wine shops had been allowed to open from April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm on the permitted days. According to the Union Health Ministry, 32 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Assam, while one patient has died. (ANI)

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Sri Lanka makes two high-profile arrests in Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan police on Wednesday claimed to have made two high-profile arrests in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by arresting a prominent lawyer and a Muslim political party leaders brother who allegedly had links with one of the suicide bomb...

Hi-tech monitoring, evaluation platform set up to take down fake news

Government has set-up a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation platform in an effort to ramp up state capacity to monitor and respond to misinformation and fake news proliferating during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a statement, acting Communication...

Global stock markets and oil prices slide as virus cost mounts

Global stocks sank Wednesday as the coronavirus infects the global economic outlook, while oil prices slumped as OPEC-led output cuts were deemed insufficient to soak up a vast supply glut. Sentiment turned sour Wednesday on grim warnings o...

Banks brace for big loan defaults by US, global customers

The major banks in the US are anticipating a flood of loan defaults as households and business customers take a big financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Bank of America and Citigroup said Wednesday that their profits sank more than ...
