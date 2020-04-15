Left Menu
Rs 500 fine for spitting in public places in Odisha s Ganjam district

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:16 IST
Spitting in public places will now invite a fine of Rs 500 in Odisha's Ganjam district to keep novel coronavirus at bay. As part of measures to maintain hygiene and contain the spread of COVID-19, Ganjam district administration on Wednesday decided to impose Rs 500 fine on people spitting in public places.

Describing the move as an effective safeguard against highly infectious disease, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the main objective is to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prohibition of spitting in public places will work as a protective shield for the people. In a letter to all Block Development Officers (BDO), Tahasildars and Commissioners and executive officers of civic bodies, the collector asked them to enforce the order strictly during the second phase of lockdown period starting from Wednesday.

"Spitting in public places will increase the risk of infection, as the killer virus can transfer from one person to others through droplets," said B Nageswar Subudhi, a retired professor of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, while hailing the district administration's decision. Besides banning spitting in public, the district administration has also ordered steps to ensure strict implementation of social distance norms. Two persons must always maintain at least two metre distance between them.

"People will not be allowed to move in groups," the collector said. All must cover their mouth and nose with mask, handkerchiefs or towels, as per the guidelines of the government, he said..

