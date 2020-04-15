Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Pandemic spreads, but 80 pc cases in Indore and Bhopal Anil Dubey

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:41 IST
MP: Pandemic spreads, but 80 pc cases in Indore and Bhopal Anil Dubey

The coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 24 out of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh, where 59 per cent of the state's population resides, data shows. Within two weeks, from March 31 to the morning of April 15, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased 13 times.

However, officials point out that about 80 per cent of the patients have been found in Indore and Bhopal districts alone. As per the 2011 census, the population of the state was around 7.26 crore. The 24 districts where coronavirus patients have been detected are home to 4.29 crore people.

Also, no coronavirus case was found among the local population in Satna, but it figures in the list of virus- affected districts as two persons arrested under the National Security Act in Indore and shifted to a jail in Satna tested positive. If Satna is excluded, remaining 23 affected districts house 55 per cent of population.

"The number of affected districts looks high, but around 80 per cent of the cases are reported in two districts Indore and Bhopal. So the virus has affected these two districts the most, especially Indore," said Mohammed Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare. Of 874 COVID-19 cases in the state, 544 or over 62 per cent are from Indore. One hundred and fifty-eight cases -- 18 per cent -- have been reported from the state capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh was 66 on March 31. As of April 14, 12,940 samples had been sent for coronavirus test across the state.

Asked about the increasing numbers, eminent cardiologist Dr Skand Trivedi said, "Imagine that 100 thieves are roaming free and police catch two, and sometimes a strict officer catches hold of ten. It does not mean the actual number of thieves has increased." He also said that being a carrier of virus does not necessarily mean the person is suffering from the disease. "The coronavirus may be dead or alive inside the human body. Immunity is key. Over a period of time, the human body may develop immunity against this virus, like many other diseases," he added.

Physical distancing is the best preventive cure, he added. Dr Trivedi also pointed out that mortality rate among COVID-19 patients is only two per cent and many of the deceased also had other ailments.

"If we test more and isolate the people then this rate would come down to less than 0.7 per cent," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lower courts in Odisha to function for an hour from Apr 20: HC

To take up urgent cases during the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the subordinate courts to function for an hour daily from April 20. During this one hour, the lower co...

Sri Lanka makes two high-profile arrests in Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan police on Wednesday claimed to have made two high-profile arrests in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by arresting a prominent lawyer and a Muslim political party leaders brother who allegedly had links with one of the suicide bomb...

Hi-tech monitoring, evaluation platform set up to take down fake news

Government has set-up a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation platform in an effort to ramp up state capacity to monitor and respond to misinformation and fake news proliferating during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a statement, acting Communication...

Global stock markets and oil prices slide as virus cost mounts

Global stocks sank Wednesday as the coronavirus infects the global economic outlook, while oil prices slumped as OPEC-led output cuts were deemed insufficient to soak up a vast supply glut. Sentiment turned sour Wednesday on grim warnings o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020