PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:57 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 502 14 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 32 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 70 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 33 13 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1561 30 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 695 59 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 190 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 34 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 278 20 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 27 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 279 80 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 387 218 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 874 64 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2801 259 178 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 7 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 60 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 186 27 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1046 74 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1242 118 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 644 110 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 37 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 727 55 11 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 164 42 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 11946 1329 405 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 11,933 and the death toll at 392. The ministry said that 1344 people have so far recovered from the infection.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

