Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parcel trains loaded 20,474 tonnes of essential goods during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:05 IST
Parcel trains loaded 20,474 tonnes of essential goods during lockdown

Since its start during the lockdown period, the parcel service trains have loaded 20,474 tonnes of consignments and earned around Rs 7.54 crore in revenue, the railways said in a statement on Wednesday. These trains which transport essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes have been a part of efforts by the railways to ensure supply of essential items across the country during the lockdown. Railways have decided to run time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items.   “Zonal Railways are regularly identifying and notifying routes for these Parcel Special trains. Presently these trains are being operated on 65 routes,” it said. These routes have been identified to include regular connectivity between major cities of the country, like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, connectivity from state-capitals/important cities to all parts of the state, ensuring connectivity to the North-eastern part of the country

It also enables supply of milk and dairy products from surplus regions like Gujarat to high demand regions and the supply of other essential items like agricultural inputs, medicines, medical equipment, etc) from producing regions to other parts of the country.   “On April 14, till 18:00 hours, 77 trains were run, out of which 75 were time-tabled Parcel Special trains. 1, 835 tonnes of material was loaded, giving an earning of Rs 63 lacs to Railways in one day.   “The total number of trains run from the lockdown period till 18:00 hours on April 14 is 522, out of which 458 have been time-tabled trains. "20,474 tonnes of consignments have been loaded, and the earnings have been around Rs 7.54 crores,” the railways said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...

INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

A debt moratorium to help the worlds poorest countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Chinas support for those efforts was cruci...

Lower courts in Odisha to function for an hour from Apr 20: HC

To take up urgent cases during the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the subordinate courts to function for an hour daily from April 20. During this one hour, the lower co...

Sri Lanka makes two high-profile arrests in Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan police on Wednesday claimed to have made two high-profile arrests in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by arresting a prominent lawyer and a Muslim political party leaders brother who allegedly had links with one of the suicide bomb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020