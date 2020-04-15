Tweak agri market law to allow direct purchase from farmers during lockdown, suggests Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suggested tweaking of the agriculture market law to allow direct purchase of produce from farmers during the COVID-19 lockdown so that they are not forced to go to 'mandis' or resort to distress sale. In a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Naidu also discussed other issues being faced by farmers during the lockdown.

The vice president asked the Centre and states to accord top priority to farmers and agriculture during the lockdown, according to an official statement. "He suggested tweaking of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act so that the farm produce can be purchased directly from farmers and nobody is forced to go to mandis or resort to distress sale," it said.

Naidu pointed out that agri-producers are not organised and often their suggestions go unheard. He wanted the interests of agri-producers and consumers to be safeguarded. The vice president also asked the government to ensure smooth transportation of farm produce and machinery without any hindrance at state or district borders.

