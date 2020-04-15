Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tweak agri market law to allow direct purchase from farmers during lockdown, suggests Venkaiah Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:26 IST
Tweak agri market law to allow direct purchase from farmers during lockdown, suggests Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suggested tweaking of the agriculture market law to allow direct purchase of produce from farmers during the COVID-19 lockdown so that they are not forced to go to 'mandis' or resort to distress sale. In a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Naidu also discussed other issues being faced by farmers during the lockdown.

The vice president asked the Centre and states to accord top priority to farmers and agriculture during the lockdown, according to an official statement. "He suggested tweaking of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act so that the farm produce can be purchased directly from farmers and nobody is forced to go to mandis or resort to distress sale," it said.

Naidu pointed out that agri-producers are not organised and often their suggestions go unheard.  He wanted the interests of agri-producers and consumers to be safeguarded. The vice president also asked the government to ensure smooth transportation of farm produce and machinery without any hindrance at state or district borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. may stall massive IMF liquidity boost over Iran, China -sources

The United States may prevent the International Monetary Fund from deploying one of its most powerful tools to help countries fight the impact of the coronavirus this week creating a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights. Economists, fin...

UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

Britains finance ministry extended on Wednesday the cut-off date for its scheme to pay 80 of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus crisis after protests from people who stood to miss out.The eligibilit...

Ryanair sees quick airline recovery marked by low fares

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump WHO decision senseless, dangerous

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called President Donald Trumps decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization senseless and dangerous, and said it would be challenged.The Presidents halting of fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020