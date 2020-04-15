Left Menu
Meghalaya to provide financial support to people stranded in other states due to lockdown: CS

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:39 IST
Meghalaya to provide financial support to people stranded in other states due to lockdown: CS

Meghalaya Chief Secretary M S Rao on Wednesday said the state government will provide one- time financial support to people of the state stranded across the country due to lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a notification issued here on Wednesday, Rao said that many residents of Meghalaya including workers in the service industry, students, professionals and others are stranded across the country and are unable to return to the state owing to the national lockdown and the suspension of air and train services.

He said state governments across the country are providing support to these individuals. "To further ease their discomfort, it is decided that the Government of Meghalaya will provide one-time cash support of Rs 3000 to these individuals, through the Chief Ministers Special Grant," the chief secretary said.

Rao said all individuals wanting to avail the cash support should fill up a short online form providing their information including bank account details. Documentary evidence of being outside the state currently will have to be provided. The weblink for the form is at www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/. He also said the cash support will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the individuals.

Earlier Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong had said that there are over 3,000 citizens of the state who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown. He also urged them not to return to the state until the end of this month.

