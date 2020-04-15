One more tests positive for COVID-19 from Ranchi's Hindpiri, Jharkhand count reaches 28
One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the State's count to 28, including two deaths.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:47 IST
One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the State's count to 28, including two deaths.
"One more positive case from the Hindpiri area of Ranchi. Now, total COVID-19 cases in the State stand at 28 including two deaths," Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.
Earlier in the day, two persons who tested positive included one from Ranchi's Hindpiri area and another from Simdega. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases, 1344 cured/discharged and 392 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Ranchi
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Simdega
- India
ALSO READ
Jharkhand reports first case of coronavirus after woman tests positive for COVID-19, official.
Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first in Jharkhand
No IPL, no salary concerns for franchises; domestic players will also be affected, says ICA chief
Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first case in Jharkhand
Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first case in Jharkhand