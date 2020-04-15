Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi chief secy appoints 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers to address concerns of migrants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:53 IST
Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Wednesday appointed 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address the concerns of migrants in the city amid the ongoing lockdown. The move comes a day after a large number of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official, the 10 IAS officers will coordinate with resident commissioners of states and union territories to address issues being faced by migrants in Delhi, be it food, shelter, essential supplies, payment of wages or other livelihood issues. Dev has asked the nodal officers to submit a report twice a week on the efforts and measures taken by them.

Among the selected bureaucrats are IAS officers D N Singh (nodal officer for Uttar Pradesh), Azimul Haque (Jharkhand), S B Shashank (Bihar) and Arun Mishra (West Bengal and Odisha). Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,578 on Wednesday while the death toll reached 32.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease.

