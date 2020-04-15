Left Menu
Delhi Bar Council to give Rs 5,000 to over 4,500 lawyers in need during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:15 IST
Delhi Bar Council to give Rs 5,000 to over 4,500 lawyers in need during lockdown

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Wednesday decided to provide minimal financial assistance to needy advocates during the lockdown period. The nationwide lockdown from March 25 to April 14 has been now extended to May 3 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. BCD chairman K C Mittal said during the total lockdown period, when everyone is confined to their houses and facing the present crisis, the lawyers' body has taken this initiative and Rs 5,000 is being disbursed to each of the 4,639 advocates whose applications were found in order.

The BCD is releasing a total of Rs 2,31,95,000 to needy advocates by transferring the amount to their bank accounts. It also urged all BCD members, senior advocates and other colleagues at the Bar to generously contribute for the welfare of advocates. On April 5, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) also decided to implement the COVID-19 (Grant of Ex Gratia Relief) Scheme 2020 to provide immediate and effective financial aid to its members who have been adversely impacted by the lockdown.

According to a statement by the DHCBA, the ex gratia amount will be provided to the deserving members falling in certain categories. As per the scheme, a member would not be entitled to an aggregate ex gratia amount of more than Rs 10,000.

