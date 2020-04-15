Left Menu
Decision on relaxation of restrictions after Apr 21: Baghel

Updated: 15-04-2020 22:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the lockdown to contain coronavirus will continue in the state, while the decision on relaxation of restrictions will be taken after reviewing the situation on April 21. In a video address on Wednesday evening, the chief minister said that "the districts, where the situation is under control, will be provided relaxation as per the guidelines".

He also appealed to people to wear masks, ensure personal hygiene and practice social distancing. "For the first time in our lives we are facing such a crisis. It is a testing time for our patience, trust and confidence. With cooperation of people, the situation is very much under control in the state," he added.

His government has vowed that no one would sleep hungry during this challenging period and distributed free ration for two months to 56 lakh ration card holder families, he said. The labourers from the state who are stranded in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states need not panic and should stay there, Baghel said.

"We are in touch with officials of these state governments to ensure food and stay arrangement for them," he added. Till now, the state has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases.

Of them, 17 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease..

