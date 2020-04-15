Haryana govt begins mustard procurement

The Haryana government on Wednesday started procuring mustard from farmers and on the first day, about 10,000 metric tonne of the crop was purchased from them, an official said. Mustard was procured from about 4.500 farmers, additional chief secretary for agriculture and farmers welfare Sanjeev Kaushal said.

He assured farmers that they would not face any difficulty at mandis (wholesale markets).The Haryana government has started mustard procurement in about 163 centres, Kaushal said. Keeping in view the threat of COVID-19 and to facilitate farmers, arthiyas (commission agents) and labourers, the state government has increased the number of mandis and has arranged for masks and sanitizers, he said.

Kaushal said 50 farmers each will be called in the morning and evening at each procurement centre to sell mustard so that there is no overcrowding and social distancing is maintained. During a televised address to the people, Hatyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to a few farmers over phone and asked them to recount their experience of their first day at the mandis.

During the interaction, he assured farmers that they will not face any difficulties during procurement. The farmers informed the chief minister that while selling their mustard produce care was taken and they wore masks and maintained social distancing.

