Two arrested for posting "objectionable" content on social media in Chatra

Two arrested for posting "objectionable" content on social media in ChatraPTI | Chatra | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:15 IST
Two personswere arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting objectionableposts in the social media in Chatra district, the police said
Acting on the Chatra police IT cell tip-off, Itkhoripolice station in-charge Sachin Kumar Das said that SandipKumar Dangi and Subhas Kumar Patel were arrested and sent injudicial remand by a local court for posting objectionablecontent in social media
Meanwhile, the police in Pakur town are using a dronefitted with to monitor strict adherence of the lockdown by thepeople, a police officer said.
