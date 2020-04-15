Two arrested for posting "objectionable" content on social media in Chatra

Two personswere arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting objectionableposts in the social media in Chatra district, the police said

Acting on the Chatra police IT cell tip-off, Itkhoripolice station in-charge Sachin Kumar Das said that SandipKumar Dangi and Subhas Kumar Patel were arrested and sent injudicial remand by a local court for posting objectionablecontent in social media

Meanwhile, the police in Pakur town are using a dronefitted with to monitor strict adherence of the lockdown by thepeople, a police officer said.

