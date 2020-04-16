Left Menu
Raj govt has failed to contain COVID-19 spread in Jaipur's Ramganj area, alleges BJP MP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:22 IST
Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tacking the situation in the city's Ramganj area where the number of COVID-19 patients are constantly rising. The BJP leader alleged that lockdown and curfew norms were being violated in the affected area and the state government has failed to contain the virus' spread in Ramganj. Targeting the BJP over the issue, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, without naming anyone, said some leaders were trying to disturb the atmosphere. The MP wrote a letter to Shah on Wednesday seeking his intervention in controlling the situation in Jaipur's Ramganj area where the number of patients is increasing. He said 428 out of the 476 patients in Jaipur are from Ramganj and alleged that the state government was doing politics of appeasement. Gehlot said, “Some leaders of the opposition party are trying to disturb atmosphere for the last two three days". "Rajasthan is a model where all political parties, bureaucracy, social workers and the common people are collectively fighting against the coronavirus and despite this, if such situation is made then it is unfortunate,” he told reporters through video conferencing

Meanwhile, health minister Raghu Sharma, transport minister Pratap Singh, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi and MLAs Rafeek Khan and Amin Kagzi visited the affected areas and quarantine centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

