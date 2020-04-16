Left Menu
Art has power to unite and connect in times of COVID-19 crisis: UNESCO head

“Bringing people together, inspiring, soothing and sharing: these are the powers of art, the importance of which has been made emphatically obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic”, Audrey Azoulay said in her message.

Art has power to unite and connect in times of COVID-19 crisis: UNESCO head
Keeping art alive requires the twofold approach of supporting cultural professionals and institutions, and promoting access to art for all, according to Ms. Azoulay.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNESCO)

With billions of people either in lockdown or on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, this first celebration of World Art Day is a timely reminder that "art has the power to unite and connect in times of crisis", the head of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on Wednesday.

"Bringing people together, inspiring, soothing and sharing: these are the powers of art, the importance of which has been made emphatically obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic", Audrey Azoulay said in her message.

Throughout self-isolation, art has nonetheless been flourishing. Pointing to performers tapping into their creativity to relay health guidelines and share messages of hope - as well as neighbors singing to each other on balconies, and concerts online - Ms. Azoulay maintained that creativity abounds.

And the Mona Lisa – Leonardo da Vinci's most famous masterpiece, the anniversary of whose birth, on 15 April, has been chosen for the World Day – has been revisited in a variety of ways, including images of her self-isolating in the Louvre Museum, or covering her enigmatic smile with a surgical mask.

"This is how, despite the crisis, art is demonstrating its resilience today", explained the UNESCO chief.

Paying tribute to the solidarity shown by artists and institutions at a time when "art is suffering the full force of the effects of global health, economic and social crisis", she flagged that this time of confinement can also be "a period of openness to others and to culture, to strengthen the links between artistic creation and society".

Through the hashtag #ShareCulture, UNESCO has invited everyone to communicate their love of art by sharing it broadly.

'ResiliArt' movement

The coronavirus pandemic has closed museums and canceled concerts, plunging many cultural institutions into uncertainty and immediate financial loss while also threatening a long-term effect on the arts.

As the world waits for the current measures to be lifted, vulnerable groups who are unable to get online, exacerbating a global digital divide, have even greater difficulty in gaining access.

Keeping art alive requires the twofold approach of supporting cultural professionals and institutions, and promoting access to art for all, according to Ms. Azoulay.

As these challenges require far-reaching cultural policies it will be necessary to "listen to the voices of the artistic world in their globality and diversity", she stressed.

With the aim of affirming the resilience of art in during this difficult period and in preparing for the future, UNESCO has launched the "ResiliArt" movement, which, among other things, will consist of a series of global virtual debates with renowned artists and draw support for the cultural world throughout the crisis.

And looking forward, guidelines will be drawn upon improving the protection of artists for future crises.

The UNESCO chief urged everyone to participate in "this strong impetus for culture" to prove that even in a period of personal distancing, "art brings us closer together than ever before".

