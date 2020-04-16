Left Menu
Man forced to carry ailing father on foot in Kerala after police stops autorickshaw citing lockdown guidelines

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with an incident where a man was allegedly forced to carry his 65-year-old ailing father on foot after the police stopped the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in, citing lockdown guidelines.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 16-04-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 07:45 IST
Visual from the incident in Kollam, Kerala on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with an incident where a man was allegedly forced to carry his 65-year-old ailing father on foot after the police stopped the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in, citing lockdown guidelines. The 65-year-old ailing man, a native of Kulathupuzha was admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital and was discharged on Wednesday. He was being taken back to his home in an autorickshaw by his son who alleged the police prevented them despite showing hospital documents citing discharge.

The family was made to get down from the auto by police personnel, leaving the son with no other option than to walk close to one kilometer in Punalur city area on foot with his father in his arms. As of Wednesday, Kerala had 387 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 211 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

The nationwide lockdown, which was originally scheduled till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

