Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 167

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, informed District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:08 IST
19 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 167
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, informed District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 167, he further informed.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

CAS orders Sevilla to pay Nancy slice of Lenglet transfer

Sevilla have been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS to pay Nancy 3.7 million euros 4.04 million from the transfer of Clement Lenglet to Barcelona, the French club said. The Ligue 2 club released a statement saying on April 1...

19 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 167

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, informed District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 167, he further informed.Meanwhile, the total number of ...

Trump backers protest Michigan stay-at-home orders at state capitol

Thousands of demonstrators in cars with horns honking thronged around Michigans state Capitol on Wednesday, some chanting lock her up, to protest against stay-at-home orders imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stop the coronavirus.Traff...

Northland farmers embracing digital age to respond lockdown and drought

Northland farmers are embracing the digital age as they respond to the dual challenge of the Covid-19 lockdown and the regions severe drought conditions.Extension 350 E350, Northland Incs award-winning farmer-led and farmer-focused programm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020