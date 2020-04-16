Three more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 36

Three more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 36PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:27 IST
Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36, an official said on Thursday. These deaths were reported from Kutch, Ahmedabad and Botad districts, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.
A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at a hospital died in Kutch, while an 80-year-old man succumbed in Botad. Besides, a 60-year-old woman died due to the disease at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Gujarat reports 8 new coronavirus positive cases, total 82
Eight new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; total rises to 82: Official.
COVID-19: Gujarat CM holds Cabinet meet via video conferencing
Gujarat HC issues notice to state, Centre over Nizamuddin congregation which turned out to be coronavirus hotspot.
One Tablighi Jamaat attendee from Gujarat dies, 71 in quarantine