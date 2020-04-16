Civil Aviation Ministry holds meeting with private airlines, travel agents regarding post lockdown operations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is holding a meeting with commercial officials of all private airlines and travel agents regarding post lockdown operations on Thursday. The meeting called by the ministry is still underway here.

Earlier, the Ministry had summoned all private airlines' CEOs on Wednesday regarding advance tickets bookings during the lockdown period and the refund policy. All CEOs had attended the meeting with MoCA senior officials, through a virtual platform.

The government is forming guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking issues and refund discrepancies. It is expected to come out with these guidelines soon. The county is under a lockdown till May 3, and all domestic and international air travel of passengers (except for security purposes), will remain prohibited during the period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

