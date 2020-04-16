Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi govt distributes almost 100% PDS allocation for April

The Delhi government's Food and Supplies Department has already distributed almost 100 percent of the entitled allocation for April among public distribution system beneficiaries to help them meet their requirements during the lockdown, an official statement said on Thursday. In Delhi, the Public Distribution System (PDS) caters to 17.50 lakh households covering 71 lakh beneficiaries, including 68,609 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households with 2.79 lakh beneficiaries.

The usual monthly quota of food grains under the National Food Security Act, 2013 is 5 kg, including 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice. However, recognizing the need of the hour and the restrictions in mobility of people due to the lockdown, the Delhi government has provided 7.5 kg of food grains -- 6 kg of wheat and 1.5 kg of rice -- free.

"The distribution of food grains for the month of April started in advance from March 28 through a network of 2017 fair price shops. Almost 100 percent of the entitled allocation has been delivered, most of which has been distributed," the government said in a statement. The government has also launched a relief initiative for providing 4 kg of wheat and 1kg of rice to all those who are in need of food but are not covered under PDS.

The initiative is based on self-selection criteria where any person in need of food can apply through an online link of Janta Samvad - ration.jantasamvad.org/ration. The only document required is that the person should be in possession of an Aadhaar number issued from anywhere in the country.

In order to optimally utilize available resources, 374 schools of Directorate of Education, Municipal Corporations and NDMC have been designated as distribution centers under the relief initiative. So far, more than three lakh beneficiaries have been provided food grains under it, the statement said.

