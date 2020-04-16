COVID-19: Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnight

The Gujarat government hasdecided to impose curfew in five densely populated areas ofSurat from Thursday midnight to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said

These areas fall under the jurisdiction ofSalabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Limbayatpolice stations, CMO secretary Ashwani Kumar said

The curfew will remain in force till April 22, and athree-hour relaxation will be given from 1 pm to 4 pm on thesedays,Kumar said.

