Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnight

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:18 IST
COVID-19: Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnight

The Gujarat government hasdecided to impose curfew in five densely populated areas ofSurat from Thursday midnight to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said

These areas fall under the jurisdiction ofSalabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Limbayatpolice stations, CMO secretary Ashwani Kumar said

The curfew will remain in force till April 22, and athree-hour relaxation will be given from 1 pm to 4 pm on thesedays,Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ventilator receives approval in UK's battle against coronavirus

Britain has given the first regulatory approval to a ventilator being built by a consortium of firms including Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.Governments around the world are trying to boost the number o...

Russia clashes with Europeans over Syria chemical weapons

Syrias close ally Russia clashed with European nations in the UN Security Council on Wednesday over a report from the global chemical weapons watchdog blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine on a rebel-...

Docu-series on 'The Mandalorian' coming soon on Disney Plus

Disney has announced a docu-series on its hit show The Mandalorian. Titled Disney Gallery The Mandalorian, the series will premiere on Disney Plus on May 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Jon Favreau, who directed the Star Wars spin-of...

When helplines are lifellines: Locked in and isolated, people dial in

The strangers voice at the other end his tenuous link to the outside world and also his sanity, the Delhi-based executive locked down in his Bihar village dials in often to seek reassurance that all will be well and to share his many fears....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020