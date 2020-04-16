COVID-19: Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnight

COVID-19: Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnightPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:18 IST
The Gujarat government hasdecided to impose curfew in five densely populated areas ofSurat from Thursday midnight to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said
These areas fall under the jurisdiction ofSalabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Limbayatpolice stations, CMO secretary Ashwani Kumar said
The curfew will remain in force till April 22, and athree-hour relaxation will be given from 1 pm to 4 pm on thesedays,Kumar said.
