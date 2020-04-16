Policemen patrolling UP's Sambhal on bicycles to ensure people stay indoors

Police in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh have started patrolling on bicycles to ensure those defying lockdown norms are caught and do not escape after hearing police siren. "It had been seen that people in Chandausi area would gather in lanes and by lanes throughout the day but escape to their houses on hearing the sirens of police vehicles," Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said on Thursday.

This was a serious impediment to check mass gathering, he said. Now, the police patrol the area on bicycles to ensure people stay indoors, he added.

