NTPC utilising all its 45 hospitals, CSR funds for treating COVID-19 patients

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), a government of India Undertaking, on Thursday said that it is playing its part in the nation's fight against coronavirus by ensuring uninterrupted power supply as well as utilising its infrastructure and CSR funds for relief measures. "The NTPC has already utilised its 45 hospitals/healthcare units to make isolation facilities and procured the requisite equipment for the medical staff to handle such cases effectively," a release said.

About 168 isolation beds with oxygen supply have been created across all hospitals/healthcare units and an additional 122 beds can be made available on a need basis. The ministry said two hospitals have been made ready for use by state governments to tackle COVID cases including the hospital at Badarpur in Delhi and the medical college hospital of Sundergarh in Odisha.

"A budget of nearly Rs 3 crore has been allocated for procurement of equipment. At present, there are 7 ventilators in NTPC's project hospitals. 18 Advanced Level Ambulances with ventilators, another 18 ventilators and 520 IR thermometers are in the process of procurement for different hospitals," it added. Last month, Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh had said that his ministry is committed to providing 24x7 supply of electricity to all consumers amid the nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

