Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC utilising all its 45 hospitals, CSR funds for treating COVID-19 patients

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), a government of India Undertaking, on Thursday said that it is playing its part in the nation's fight against coronavirus by ensuring uninterrupted power supply as well as utilising its infrastructure and CSR funds for relief measures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:28 IST
NTPC utilising all its 45 hospitals, CSR funds for treating COVID-19 patients
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), a government of India Undertaking, on Thursday said that it is playing its part in the nation's fight against coronavirus by ensuring uninterrupted power supply as well as utilising its infrastructure and CSR funds for relief measures. "The NTPC has already utilised its 45 hospitals/healthcare units to make isolation facilities and procured the requisite equipment for the medical staff to handle such cases effectively," a release said.

About 168 isolation beds with oxygen supply have been created across all hospitals/healthcare units and an additional 122 beds can be made available on a need basis. The ministry said two hospitals have been made ready for use by state governments to tackle COVID cases including the hospital at Badarpur in Delhi and the medical college hospital of Sundergarh in Odisha.

"A budget of nearly Rs 3 crore has been allocated for procurement of equipment. At present, there are 7 ventilators in NTPC's project hospitals. 18 Advanced Level Ambulances with ventilators, another 18 ventilators and 520 IR thermometers are in the process of procurement for different hospitals," it added. Last month, Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh had said that his ministry is committed to providing 24x7 supply of electricity to all consumers amid the nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed blessing for some, as S.Africa shelters homeless in schools, stadiums

South Africa, like many nations, has long viewed homelessness as an inevitable fact of modern life, but the coronavirus epidemic is offering an unexpected chance to give those on the streets a roof over their heads.Thousands are being house...

South Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to amended government regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines ...

US STOCKS-Lockdown easing hopes lift futures ahead of jobless claims

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, as hopes President Donald Trump would ease strict stay-at-home restrictions lifted the mood even as investors braced for another staggering jobless claims figure. Trump is expected to annou...

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said Thursday. President Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020