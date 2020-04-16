Left Menu
COVID-19: Manipur releases 11 inmates to decongest prisons

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:35 IST
A total of 11 inmates were released from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa here on Thursday as per the Supreme Court guidelines to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. The Superintendent of Prison (SP) of Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa (MCJS) S Touthang told PTI that the MCJS has so far received release orders from different courts to release 34 jail inmates.

He said the jail authority released 11 inmates on parole on Thursday in the first phase. The 11 inmates were handed over to their respective family members by Imphal East district police. The state high power committee has recommended release of 65 jail inmates on parole.

The process for releasing the other inmates was in the pipeline, he said, adding that they will be released in a phased manner..

