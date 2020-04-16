Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru civic agency designates 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:52 IST
Bengaluru civic agency designates 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots

With 71 positive coronavirus cases being reported in Bengaluru including three deaths, the city's civic agency has declared 32 municipal wards of the 198 as COVID-19 hotspots, Municipal officials said. Bengaluru tops the list with 71 positive cases so far, followed by Mysuru where 58 cases have been reported.

Kalaburagi district is also among the hotspots with 17 positive cases including three deaths. These 32 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been completely sealed and an extensive health check-up campaign has been taken up in these areas, Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar told P T I on Thursday.

"We are carrying out door-to-door check-up in three kilometres radius where the patients have been found. We have made elaborate arrangements for the supply of essential commodities at the doorsteps of people residing there," Kumar said. "We are not letting people to venture out in groups in these 32 wards. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to prevent people from flouting the regulations," he added.

According to a Palike official, out of 11 BBMP zones, positive cases have been reported in 10 zones. Among them the highest positive case has been reported in BBMP South Zone with 17 cases, followed by East Zone with 16 cases and West zone with 11 cases.

The medical facilities in Bengaluru have been upgraded to an unprecedented level, the official said, adding that this has resulted in complete recovery of 35 patients so far. "We are still asking the fully recovered patients to stay home quarantined so that there should not be any remotest chance of COVID-19 virus present in their body and they transmit it to their family members," he said.PTI GMS PTI PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says virus deaths rise 92 to 4,869

Iran on Thursday announced 92 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the third straight day that official fatalities remained in double digits in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Health ministry spokesman Kinaoush Jahanpour told a news c...

Oberoi Realty prepays Rs 125 cr debt

Oberoi Realty said it has prepaid Rs 125 crore debt with interest amount before the due date. The Mumbai-based developer said in a statement that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary Incline Realty Pvt Ltd has prepaid 125 list...

Bathroom Banksy: Street-artist stays home for new lockdown work

Street-artist Banksy has followed official advice to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis by creating a new artwork in his bathroom that shows his trademark stencilled rats running amok around the sink and toilet. The elusive artist p...

Mixed blessing for some, as S.Africa shelters homeless in schools, stadiums

South Africa, like many nations, has long viewed homelessness as an inevitable fact of modern life, but the coronavirus epidemic is offering an unexpected chance to give those on the streets a roof over their heads.Thousands are being house...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020