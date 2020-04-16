Two jails turned into quarantine centres for new inmates in Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has turned two jails into quarantine centres for new inmates to check the spread of the coronavirus outbreak

Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said new inmates will be sent to Barnala and Patti jails for quarantine after their proper medical examination

In an official statement, Randhawa said 202 inmates of Barnala district jail have been shifted to the Central Jail, Bathinda, and 100 shifted to Nabha jail. He said 110 prisoners have been moved to Muktsar from Patti jail.

