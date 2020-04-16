Two jails turned into quarantine centres for new inmates in Punjab

Two jails turned into quarantine centres for new inmates in PunjabPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:41 IST
The Punjab government on Thursday said it has turned two jails into quarantine centres for new inmates to check the spread of the coronavirus outbreak
Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said new inmates will be sent to Barnala and Patti jails for quarantine after their proper medical examination
In an official statement, Randhawa said 202 inmates of Barnala district jail have been shifted to the Central Jail, Bathinda, and 100 shifted to Nabha jail. He said 110 prisoners have been moved to Muktsar from Patti jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
- Punjab
- Barnala
- Bathinda
- Muktsar
ALSO READ
Video showing sanitation workers being applauded in Punjab goes viral
Five more test positive; COVID-19 count rises to 46 in Punjab
Punjab Minister appeals to Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to ask Sikh community not to congregate on Vaisakhi
9 people from Punjab attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, none has returned home: Officials
9 people from Punjab attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, none has returned home: Officials