Telangana minister visits virus confinement zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 16 (PTI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao inspected the COVID-19 containment zones in Khairatabad, Asifnagar and Mallepally areas here and interacted with locals. "The government is taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as part of it, the government has come up with containment zones," he said.

The minister enquired about their health and well-being and the visit has provided a strong reassurance to the people living in these containment zones, an official release said. He appealed to the citizens to spread more awareness among their family members and neighbours.

"Social distancing is the only way to keep coronavirus away," he said. The minister assured the people that the government will ensure free flow of supply of essential goods to the localities.

According to a press release issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, there are 139 confinement zones in the city..

