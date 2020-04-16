Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana minister visits virus confinement zones in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:54 IST
Telangana minister visits virus confinement zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 16 (PTI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao inspected the COVID-19 containment zones in Khairatabad, Asifnagar and Mallepally areas here and interacted with locals. "The government is taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as part of it, the government has come up with containment zones," he said.

The minister enquired about their health and well-being and the visit has provided a strong reassurance to the people living in these containment zones, an official release said. He appealed to the citizens to spread more awareness among their family members and neighbours.

"Social distancing is the only way to keep coronavirus away," he said. The minister assured the people that the government will ensure free flow of supply of essential goods to the localities.

According to a press release issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, there are 139 confinement zones in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FMN Group activates action plan to support Nigeria in fight against COVID-19

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming a 280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 CACOVID FMN FMNplc.com weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procu...

Individual ashtrays, hourly disinfection: French carmakers eye production restart

Peugeot-owner PSA and Renault are planning new safety measures in a push by Frances major industrial groups for a breakthrough with workers to reopen some factories before the government lifts its lockdown from mid-May, unions said. Japanes...

Chilean Author Sepulveda dies from COVID-19 in Spain

Acclaimed Chilean writer and best selling author Luis Sepulveda died on Thursday in northern Spain owing to coronavirus infection. He had tested positive for COVID-19 six weeks ago. The author was taken to a hospital on February 25 after sh...

U.S. coronavirus deaths march higher to over 31,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 31,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for reopening the economy.The United States is the worlds worst-affected country with fatalities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020