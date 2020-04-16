Left Menu
Odisha govt gives additional funds to urban local bodies for feeding stray animals

Updated: 16-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:37 IST
Amid the extended lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Thursday approved release of additional funds of Rs 80.18 lakh to urban local bodies for feeding stray dogs and other animals. The additional funds will be provided from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF) to five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 NACs (notified area councils) across the state for 19 days, a notification issued by the housing and urban development department said.

While Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been allocated Rs 3.80 lakh for 19 days, four other municipal corporations in Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela and Sambalpur have received Rs 7.60 lakh. The 48 municipalities in the state have been provided Rs 45.60 lakh and 61 NACs were allocated Rs 23.18 lakh, it said.

The ULBs have been asked to take the help of the service of NGOs and animal welfare organisations in their areas to feed the stray animals. The state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 54 lakh for the purpose of feeding the stray animals during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown till Aptil 14, it said.

The stray animals who depend on locals and leftovers from eating joints for their requirement are finding it difficult to find food during the lockdown..

