Resume farm loan waiver in Maharashtra, demands minister

Resume farm loan waiver in Maharashtra, demands ministerPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:48 IST
Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Thursday demanded that the government resume implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme and also ensure adequate allocation of funds for the kharifseason. In a statement here,the women and child development minister said she has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the twin issues.
Thakur said she has demanded that the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government pursue policies that will boost the agriculture sector. The ongoing lockdown, implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus, will have far reaching impact on the agriculture sector, she said.
The Congress minister said farmers need adequate seeds, fertilisers and insecticides, among other things, to draw up plans for the kharif season. She said the loan waiver scheme, which was pending for farmers with loan of over Rs 2 lakh, should also be implemented.
