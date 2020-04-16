Body of Naxal recovered after exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Body of a Naxalite was recovered after an exchange of fire with a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.

"The body was recovered after the exchange of fire that took place on the Dantewada-Bijapur border," said SP Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav. (ANI)

