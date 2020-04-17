Telangana govt urges people associated with 'Markaz returnees' to reveal their identity

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra has appealed to people who have come in contact with 'Markaz returnees' to come forward and reveal their identities for COVID-19 testing. He stressed that those who are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat are needed to be tested for coronavirus in time to contain its spread.

"I appeal to all those people who have come in contact with 'Markaz returnees' to come forward voluntarily. If they do not come out by themselves then the police, health officials will have to track them and it will take time in the containment of the disease," Rajendra told ANI. Out of the 700 positive cases in the state, around 645 are 'Markaz returnees' and their contacts, he said.

The congregation at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi of Tablighi Jamaat has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive. (ANI)

