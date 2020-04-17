Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 38 fresh virus cases in state

Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 38 fresh virus cases in statePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:57 IST
A 56-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died in Rajasthan, which reported 38 fresh positive cases of the virus on Friday. Officials said the man was found coronavirus positive on Wednesday and died at the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur late on Thursday night.
He also had cardiac complications, they said. With this, 16 deaths have occurred in the state due to coronavirus.
Rajasthan has so far reported 1,169 cases of the virus. Of the fresh cases, maximum 18 are from Jodhpur, 6 from Tonk, 5 from Jaipur, 4 from Kota, 2 from Nagaur, and 1 each from Ajmer, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu.
