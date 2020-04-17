Set up task force for economic revival in UP; provide relief to farmers, labourers: Priyanka to CM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought the setting up of a task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh and providing relief for farmers and labourers in the state suffering due to the crisis created by coronavirus. In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she demanded that farmers be assured of the procurement of their produce and their pending dues for sugarcane crop be cleared immediately.

She also demanded smooth harvest and procurement of Rabi crop and relaxing of conditions for the use of combined harvesters, agricultural machines that reap, thresh, and clean cereal crops. Priyanka Gandhi also sought free ration like wheat, pulses, oil and spices for all those labourers and workers not registered in the state.

She said the coronavirus pandemic has brought an economic destruction and industries in the state have suffered while lakhs of weavers are facing problems. She also said the pandemic has cast its shadow on small scale industries and the economic activity has come to a standstill.

"I urge you to set up an economic revival task force in Uttar Pradesh with noted experts to put in place an economic revival plan. The task of this force would be to prepare a roadmap for the economic revival in the state," Prinanka Gandhi said in her letter to Adityanath. She also said it is the time to focus on helping the people and providing them relief to reduce their sufferings caused by the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.