IAF delivers medical equipment to Nagaland

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Air Force's C-17 plane has lifted the first consignment of medical equipment to Nagaland from Delhi for setting up a bio safety level-3 laboratory, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday. The ministry said on Twitter, "The first consignment of equipment required to set up a Bio Safety Level-3 laboratory in Nagaland was delivered with the help of the C-17 Globemaster III, the biggest transport aircraft of Indian Air Force on 16th April under Lifeline UDAN." The consignment was planned to depart from Mumbai to Kohima on Wednesday but was cancelled due to bad weather. Instead, it was taken by the IAF's plane to Hindon Airport in Delhi. "Due to the collective efforts of stakeholders and high level of coordination, the flight reached Kohima with 18 tons of medical equipment on April 16," the ministry said. Under Lifeline UDAN scheme, the government has now flown 262 flights across 2,64,181 kms with 454 tons of medical & essential cargo since March 26, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday

India is under a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 12,700 people and killed 400 plus people in the country.

