Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF delivers medical equipment to Nagaland

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:37 IST
IAF delivers medical equipment to Nagaland

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Air Force's C-17 plane has lifted the first consignment of medical equipment to Nagaland from Delhi for setting up a bio safety level-3 laboratory, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.  The ministry said on Twitter, "The first consignment of equipment required to set up a Bio Safety Level-3 laboratory in Nagaland was delivered with the help of the C-17 Globemaster III, the biggest transport aircraft of Indian Air Force on 16th April under Lifeline UDAN."  The consignment was planned to depart from Mumbai to Kohima on Wednesday but was cancelled due to bad weather. Instead, it was taken by the IAF's plane to Hindon Airport in Delhi.  "Due to the collective efforts of stakeholders and high level of coordination, the flight reached Kohima with 18 tons of medical equipment on April 16," the ministry said.  Under Lifeline UDAN scheme, the government has now flown 262 flights across 2,64,181 kms with 454 tons of medical & essential cargo since March 26, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday

India is under a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 12,700 people and killed 400 plus people in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020