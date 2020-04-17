Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Anxiety grips farm labourers living on Yamuna floodplains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:10 IST
Lockdown: Anxiety grips farm labourers living on Yamuna floodplains

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, nearly 40-50 farm labourers living on the Yamuna floodplains have been cut off from the rest of the world and left waiting for the boat with food packets to arrive. They are facing hardships due to lack of connectivity through roads and dependent on outsiders for basic amenities.

Around 40-50 farm labourers are totally cut off and can be reached only through boats, Sonu Pandit, a resident of Chilla village, said. "There are 15-20 families, including mine, who receive food that is brought to us through boats. Life was already tough for us and the lockdown made things worse," said Shiv Kumar, 25, who works as a farm labourer along with his four brothers.

A community kitchen ,'Sewa Rasoi', run by Virendra Sachdeva and his friends Rajiv Kohli and Vijemdra Dhama in Mayur Vihar, is providing food parcels to the farm labourers amid the lockdown. "We learnt about the plight of people living on the Yamuna floodplains. Around 200 food packets are being sent to them daily through a boat," said Sachdeva, former president of the Mayur Vihar unit of the BJP.

Abdul, a 23-year-old farm labourer and a construction worker, said he was worried when the lockdown was announced as he relied on his daily wages for food. "But luckily, we get food packets and sometimes dry ration from Sewa Bharti. Earlier, we used to buy items from nearby localities but it has stopped now due to the lockdown. We take water from a tanker near the Hanuman temple," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus cases top 32,000 in Russia, 'difficult weeks' ahead

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, with officials warning that Moscow was two to three weeks away from a peak in infections. Official figures showed more than half of ...

Scientists try 'cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef

An ambitious cloud brightening experiment has been carried out over Australias Great Barrier Reef in an early-stage trial that scientists hope could become a futuristic way to protect coral from global warming. In an attempt to cool waters ...

Manish Sisodia lauds locals for making 'Operation SHIELD' successful

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that apart from Rajouri Garden, Operation SHIELD has become successful in two more hotspots -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur in the national capital. The Deputy Chief Minister al...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Super-charged stocks race toward second weekly gain

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards a second straight week of gains on Friday after President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.The bulls w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020