Police seize illegally stored liquor in Telangana, shopkeeper arrested

Police in Makhtal area of Telanagana seized around 30 illegally stored liquor bottles from a shop on Friday, and arrested the shopkeeper.

ANI | Narayanpet (Telangana) | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:36 IST
Police with seized liquor bottles, arrested shopkeeper in Makhtal, Telangana on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police in Makhtal area of Telanagana seized around 30 illegally stored liquor bottles from a shop on Friday, and arrested the shopkeeper. The information regarding illegal storage of liquor was provided by the local tehsildar, following which police raided the shop, made the arrest and seized the liquor bottles.

Speaking to ANI, Makhtal Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said: "We had come to know that liquor was being sold in a shop near the Sangambanda road. Our team visited the place, and found that a woman named Saravva was selling liquor. She did not give satisfactory reply to our questions, so we seized around 30 quarter bottles from her possession." The seized liquor has been shifted to the Excise Department. (ANI)

