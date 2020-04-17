Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in containment zones: Delhi govt to DMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:59 IST
Use 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in containment zones: Delhi govt to DMs

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has asked all district magistrates to use the new 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in COVID-19 containment zones to speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data and remove the major obstacle in containing the virus. Officials say the delay in collecting and analysing the data of a person in physical form is a major challenge.

With this app, the data collected can be uploaded on the servers in real-time and analysed immediately. This will help the control centres in making a quick decision on requirement of ambulances and other medical equipment and personnel in the area. A swift decision can save many lives.

Sources said as soon as hotspots are identified and a containment order is passed, the major challenge they face is to compile the data in physical form during the door-to-door survey. Till Thursday, 60 containment zones had been notified in the national capital.

Sources said the first phase of the app-based assessment will be launched in South Delhi. During the process, surveyors will ask questions about travel and contact history, flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath. "The data will be then updated on real-time basis on server which can be analysed by desktop tools to take decision for mobilization of ambulance to shift severe cases to hospital or Covidcare centres and conduct test on suspected persons," a source said.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 1,640 on Thursday evening after 62 fresh cases and six deaths, the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day, were reported. Also, the Delhi government will soon ask home-quarantined people to send their selfies through a mobile application if it has a doubt over their movement.

All district magistrates have been directed to ask the people in home quarantine to download the designated app. An official said it was observed that some people were not following home quarantine rules..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In a coronavirus world, Biden seeks ways to close money gap with Trump

Joe Biden is starting to get the help he needs to compete with President Donald Trumps massive election war chest, although the Democrat has a huge shortfall to make up in the coming months.Former Barack Obama staffers are planning to raise...

Doping-Russian coach gets four-year ban for trying to bribe official

Russian track and field coach Andrei Eremenko has been banned for four years after attempting to bribe a dope tester in 2017, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said in a statement. The coach had initially been cleared by the anti-dopin...

Combating COVID-19: Northern Railway ensures supply of essential items

In a bid to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown, the Northern Railway is continuing to deliver essential commodities through its freight services to help the country combat the coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, loading requ...

Ukraine court rejects Chinese appeal in aerospace deal opposed by Washington

A Kyiv court has rejected an appeal by Chinese investors to unfreeze the shares of a Ukrainian aircraft engine maker, a setback for the Chinese company that has sought to acquire the Ukrainian firm in a deal opposed by the United States.Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020