Business worth Rs 2,000 crore affected due to COVID-19 lockdown: FJCCI

The Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce (FJCCI) fears losses of nearly around Rs 2,000 crore as trade and industrial production activities in the state have been curtailed due to the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif

Speaking to ANI, Vikash Vijaywargia, joint secretary FJCCI said, "If I talk about all trades and industries of Jharkhand, business of around Rs 2,000 crore has been affected till now. Mining, power sector, steel plant and other big industries are hit and these losses are massive. In fact, we are unable to evaluate as to what would be our position after the lockdown." The state's apex trade body has thought about taking various measures to mitigate the losses in the industrial sector.

First, it is trying to resume industrial work and trade in the regions which are not affected by COVID-19. Second, it is chalking out revival plans for small scale traders. "We are exploring possibility of resuming big industries set up in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh and Giridih, so that things can be brought back on track. We request government to give some offline remedies to small traders instead of promoting online services," Vijaywargia said.

"These steps may help in the revival of business in the state," he added. To tackle these issues and to boost the slowing economy of the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government has already formed a sub committee comprising of four cabinet ministers to make recommendations about the future course of action.

The committee will also assist the state government in dealing with the the post lockdown situation. (ANI)

